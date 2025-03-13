Rep. Meadows to Newsmax: Trump Has Schumer 'Right Where He Wants Him'

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said Thursday on Newsmax that President Donald Trump has put Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., in a difficult political position as Congress faces a Friday deadline to pass a continuing resolution (CR) and prevent a government shutdown.

"Listen, President Trump has put him in a box canyon. There is no way out for them," Meadows said during an appearance on "Finnerty."

The House-passed GOP-backed six-month funding bill is expected to come to a vote in the Senate, with Schumer indicating Thursday that he would vote to advance the measure. The move marks a major shift for Schumer, who had previously vowed that Democrats would not allow the Republican plan to pass.

"President Trump worked with a number of Republicans to get them to vote yes. People that have never voted for a continuing resolution ever voted for it to give him the tactical flexibility," Meadows said. "But your point is well taken. If they shut it down, it will not be good because the president will be able to say who's essential, who's not essential, right under the era of DOGE."

He warned that a government shutdown could lead to federal employees being furloughed, potentially highlighting concerns about the necessity of certain positions.

"They don't want to do that. Because what will happen is, is that then there will be a legal right to furlough those employees. They may never come back as part of an opening strategy," Meadows said.

"It could be something that's negotiated. It's a dangerous game for Schumer to play since his main constituency is government employees."

Schumer's decision to allow the vote suggests that the measure will likely pass the 60-vote threshold in the Senate before heading to Trump's desk. However, the bill has faced growing opposition from Senate Democrats, some of whom have criticized the concessions made to Republicans.

At stake is the continued funding of the federal government, which would otherwise shut down at midnight Friday. If the CR is not passed, millions of federal employees could be placed on furlough, which Meadows said would be politically damaging for Democrats.

"If we do [shut down], it will be a Schumer shutdown, and the American people will know exactly who to blame," Meadows said. "At the end of the day, it is the perfect place for the president to be. He's got Schumer right where he wants him."

