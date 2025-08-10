Mark Kimmitt to Newsmax: Netanyahu's Plans Militarily Sound, Politically Risky

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's military strategy in Gaza is sound, with his calls to end the Hamas hold over the region, but his plans could face significant political and diplomatic challenges, retired U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Mark Kimmitt told Newsmax on Sunday.

"There is no way that Hitler would have been toppled in World War II, unless, in the case of Germany, you had actually gone into Germany and toppled the leadership of the Nazi Party," Kimmitt told Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda."

But he said that the United States may have some political and diplomatic differences with Netanyahu's approach.

"Clearly, the world is on record of being against that tactic, and I think that's going to affect him in the long run politically, once the right does not have the power in Israel that it does now," he said.

Netanyahu has maintained that Hamas' continued control of Gaza and its vow to repeat the deadly Oct. 7, 2023, attacks leave Israel with no choice but to dismantle the group.

In a statement this weekend, Netanyahu described Hamas as a force that "still has thousands of armed terrorists in Gaza" and "openly professes its goal to destroy the State of Israel."

He also accused Hamas of subjugating Gazans, stealing food, and shooting civilians who try to move to safe zones, and insisted that "many Gazans are fighting back" and are begging the world to free their region from Hamas control.

Netanyahu has also rejected claims that Israel is starving the Gaza population.

"If we had a starvation policy, no one in Gaza would have survived after two years of war," Netanyahu said. "But our policy has been the exact opposite. We let in, as I said, almost 2 million tons of aid and sent millions of text messages, millions of phone calls to Gazans to get out of harm's way."

Kimmitt agreed that in many ways, Netanyahu is correct, as a significant amount of aid has gone into Gaza.

"I am troubled because the United Nations and some of the international aid organizations have refused to bring their aid in, setting conditions that may or may not be appropriate for an ongoing war," he said.

Kimmitt added that it is "clearly Hamas" that is getting between the food and the civilians, not the Israelis.

He further stressed that the crisis could come to a resolution if Hamas released the remaining hostages it is holding.

"We understand how this war could end," he said. "Food could flow in immediately, and the international community would bombard Gaza with dollars and euros, and that's to release the hostages," said Kimmitt.

