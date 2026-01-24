Rep. Mark Harris to Newsmax: Minn. Leaders Failed to Calm Protests

Rep. Mark Harris, R-N.C., on Newsmax on Saturday sharply criticized Minnesota political leaders for their response to protests following a federal law enforcement shooting in Minneapolis, telling "The Count" that state and city officials have failed to "calm this protest down."

Harris described the unrest as "tragedy on top of tragedy" and said elected officials have instead "inflam[ed] the kind of activity that we're seeing take place on the streets there in Minnesota."

The comments come amid heightened tensions in Minneapolis after a U.S. Border Patrol agent fatally shot a 37-year-old man during an operation in the Whittier neighborhood of Minneapolis on Saturday, sparking large protests across the city.

Federal officials say the man was armed and resisted disarmament, but local accounts and bystander video have raised questions about the circumstances surrounding the encounter.

Harris pointed to what he said were dramatic spikes in violence against immigration agents, claiming a "1,300% increase in attacks on ICE agents," more than "3,000% increase in attacks with automobiles" and over an "8,000% increase in terms of death threats."

He said law enforcement officers should not be subjected to such violence, attributing much of the unrest to leadership in Minnesota rather than to actions by federal agencies.

"It's tragic that any individual would somehow confront police officers with a weapon," Harris said. "Because let's face it, when you confront police officers with a weapon, you have started a gunfight and somebody is going to lose."

He added that it was "shame on them," referring to Minnesota leaders, for failing to step in and de-escalate the situation.

The Minneapolis incident is the second major shooting involving federal immigration agents in the city in recent weeks. Earlier in January, a 37-year-old woman, Renee Good, was killed by an ICE agent during a separate enforcement action, triggering protests and political backlash.

Protests have been large and at times confrontational, with demonstrators denouncing the federal presence and tactics. Minnesota's governor and city leaders have condemned the shootings and called for investigations, while calling for peaceful demonstrations and urging protesters to exercise First Amendment rights without resorting to violence.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com