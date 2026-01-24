Fmr ICE Agent to Newsmax: These Are Riots, Not Peaceful Protests

Former ICE and Secret Service agent Tim Miller on Newsmax said the unrest following Saturday's fatal federal shooting in Minneapolis amounts to riots, not peaceful protests, warning that political rhetoric is fueling escalating violence against law enforcement.

Appearing on "Saturday Report," Miller said his "heart breaks anytime a human life is lost," adding that he is praying for the family of the man killed. But he sharply criticized Minnesota's political leadership for attacking federal officers before investigations are complete.

"This should not happen," Miller said. "But as we hear the governor espousing his anger toward federal agents, I would submit to you, I did this for more than 30 years, and guess who stood shoulder to shoulder with me? Local police. What we're seeing now is tragic."

Miller pointed to reports of protesters throwing bottles, attempting to ram a U-Haul truck into a federal facility and arriving equipped with protective gear. "This is not people just coming out of their apartments," he said. "This is an orchestrated, violent effort."

"These are not peaceful protests," Miller said. "These are riots. And when you begin to target and attack law enforcement, they're not going to sit by and let it happen."

Calling the situation "like fighting a war every day," Miller urged state leaders to call for calm. "Stop the violence. Hold back. Go home. Comply," he said. "But I don't think you're going to see that response from that side."

"If leadership doesn't get a handle on this," Miller added, "there's going to be a lot more of this ahead."

