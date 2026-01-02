Rep. Mark Harris to Newsmax: Radical Islam 'Teaches on Harming Innocent People'

The United States does not stand for terrorism, but it is now more vulnerable to it than ever, Rep. Mark Harris, R-N.C., told Newsmax after the FBI foiled what it said was an ISIS-inspired plot in his district.

"I think we all understand — and we need to understand if we don't — that radical Islam focuses and teaches on harming innocent people, which is just the opposite of what we stand for in our United States Constitution, which protects the liberty of all people," Harris told Friday night's "Greg Kelly Reports."

"I'm very thankful for the U.S. attorney, for all of those law enforcement that found the material, followed up on it.

"This was a year in the making.

"And listen, the fact that they were able to foil this here in the last few days before New Year's Eve, when he was planning to carry it out, is absolutely a blessing from God."

Harris said he was stunned by details revealed in an FBI press conference Friday morning.

"It was shocking that this was an ISIS-inspired terrorist attack planned right here in North Carolina," Harris said.

The congressman also highlighted concerns about the radicalization of young Americans online and said families can be the first line of defense, while noting failures in the state's involuntary commitment process that nearly allowed the suspect to go free.

"There was an interesting thing that was pointed out by the U.S. attorney today, and that was that they actually tried to get him committed, involuntarily committed, earlier in the week through a state magistrate," Harris said. "And unfortunately, the state magistrate would not do it.

"But I was thankful the FBI did not step back, but continued until a federal magistrate was able to take action on what they had."

"So we've got a lot of issues here that we've got to consider here in North Carolina and make sure that this kind of thing doesn't happen again," he said.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Donald Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com