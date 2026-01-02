FBI Stops ISIS-Inspired Terror Attack in North Carolina

The FBI said Friday that agents "thwarted a potential terror attack on New Year’s Eve in North Carolina."

The FBI, in a post on X, wrote: “The subject was directly inspired to act by ISIS.”

The FBI said it arrested a man who pledged loyalty to the ISIS terrorists and plotted an attack on a North Carolina grocery store on New Year's Eve.

Christian Sturdivant, 18, was charged with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terror organization.

Sturdivant was arrested by federal agents Wednesday.

He remained in custody after an appearance before U.S. District Judge Susan Rodriguez on Friday morning, pending a hearing Jan. 7. The lawyer representing Sturdivant in federal court Friday didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

An FBI affidavit filed in the case said Sturdivant came under investigation last month following information that an account that officials say was later connected to Sturdivant had made social media posts supportive of ISIS.

The affidavit says Sturdivant had been on the FBI's radar in January 2022, when he was a minor, after officials learned that he had been in contact with an ISIS member in Europe and had received instructions to dress in all black and commit attacks with a hammer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.