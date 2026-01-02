WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: fbi | charlotte | attack | isis

FBI Stops ISIS-Inspired Terror Attack in North Carolina

By    |   Friday, 02 January 2026 12:42 PM EST

The FBI said Friday that agents "thwarted a potential terror attack on New Year’s Eve in North Carolina."

The FBI, in a post on X, wrote: “The subject was directly inspired to act by ISIS.”

The FBI said it arrested a man who pledged loyalty to the ISIS terrorists and plotted an attack on  a North Carolina grocery store on New Year's Eve.

Christian Sturdivant, 18, was charged with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terror organization.

Sturdivant was arrested by federal agents Wednesday.

He remained in custody after an appearance before U.S. District Judge Susan Rodriguez on Friday morning, pending a hearing Jan. 7. The lawyer representing Sturdivant in federal court Friday didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

An FBI affidavit filed in the case said Sturdivant came under investigation last month following information that an account that officials say was later connected to Sturdivant had made social media posts supportive of ISIS.

The affidavit says Sturdivant had been on the FBI's radar in January 2022, when he was a minor, after officials learned that he had been in contact with an ISIS member in Europe and had received instructions to dress in all black and commit attacks with a hammer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Charlotte FBI field office has posted that the agents "thwarted a potential terror attack on New Year's Eve in North Carolina. "The FBI, in a post on X, wrote: "The subject was directly inspired to act by ISIS." The FBI is planning a media briefing on the case before noon...
fbi, charlotte, attack, isis
213
2026-42-02
Friday, 02 January 2026 12:42 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved