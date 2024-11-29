Mark Halperin to Newsmax: Trump Using Leverage on Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Donald Trump at the president-elect's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Friday night, and political analyst Mark Halperin told Newsmax Trudeau likely was served a portion of meatloaf, one of the resort's signature dishes, with a side of leverage.

The visit comes amid reports that among the first things Trump will do after his Jan. 20 inauguration is sign an executive order imposing 25% tariffs on products from Canada and Mexico if they don't stop the flow of drugs and migrants across the border.

Halperin told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" and guest host David Harris Jr. that the conversation between the two likely will be "a little one-sided."

"Look, the Canadian government, the Canadian economy is wholly dependent on the United States," Halperin said. "And Donald Trump is using the experience he had of four years in office, four years out to think about it, to exercise every bit of leverage possible.

"And the Canadians have no choice. They need to deal with the United States on the United States' terms. Donald Trump believes in leverage. And I think what's happening at dinner is probably some nice meatloaf and some nice leverage."

