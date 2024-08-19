Mark Halperin to Newsmax: 'Upbeat' DNC 'Mirror Image' of RNC

Political analyst Mark Halperin told Newsmax on Monday that the Democratic National Convention features delegates who are "upbeat and confident," making it a "mirror image" of the Republican National Convention last month in Milwaukee.

Halperin, a Newsmax contributor who's on-site in Chicago, said it's a rarity when both parties exude high levels of enthusiasm.

"Most cycles you have one convention that's upbeat and the other that's a little bit worried," Halperin said on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "Because of the strange twist of events over the last three weeks, this meeting is the mirror image of what we saw in Milwaukee. This is a group of upbeat, confident, enthusiastic delegates. I don't remember in my career one cycle where both conventions have featured that."

That twist of events came when President Joe Biden announced that he was exiting the presidential race on July 21, three days after Republicans concluded their convention. However, Halperin said the unifying force among Democrats is less about new nominee Kamala Harris than it is the guy on the other side — the Republican nominee.

"This party is united less around Kamala Harris than Kamala Harris as the vessel, the only vessel they have to try to stop Donald Trump from getting back to the White House,"

Halperin told Van Susteren. "And nothing unites this party more.

"When Joe Biden was the nominee, presumptive, he was that vessel. But he was leaky and creaking, and people didn't have confidence that he could do it. Now they've got someone who they think can do it, and she's surfed it very well," Halperin added. "She has found a way to talk about Donald Trump that gives this party confidence. So the issues matter, you're right. But right now, she's moving to the center anonymously through the words of anonymous aides.

"And the left is fine with it; as long as she finds a place that they think is winning, they'll be fine with it."

