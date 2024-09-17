WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mark alford | newsmax | secret service

Rep. Alford to Newsmax: Return Secret Service to Treasury

By    |   Tuesday, 17 September 2024 11:25 AM EDT

Rep. Mark Alford, R-Mo., told Newsmax on Tuesday that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas "has no business overseeing" the Secret Service and that control over the agency should return to the Treasury Department.

The Secret Service came under renewed scrutiny after a man was arrested Sunday for aiming a rifle at former President Donald Trump while he was playing golf on his course in West Palm Beach, Florida.

"Well, look, I think it's very sad that this is the second attempt on Donald J. Trump's life in less than two months," Alford said on "National Report."

He added, "We couldn't believe it the first time. We still need answers as to why the Secret Service" failed to prevent these attempts.

Alford went on to claim that the agency "is being hogtied to some degree by Secretary Mayorkas and the Homeland Security secretary who oversees the Secret Service."

The congressman said, "It's time to return the Secret Service to the Treasury Department as it initially began," noting that it was only transferred to the Department of Homeland Security in 2003.

"Homeland Security has become too politicized and Alejandro Mayorkas has no business overseeing the protection of 31 protectees, including former, present, and future presidents," Alford said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Mark Alford, R-Mo., told Newsmax on Tuesday that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas "has no business overseeing" the Secret Service and that control over the agency should return to the Treasury Department.
mark alford, newsmax, secret service
257
2024-25-17
Tuesday, 17 September 2024 11:25 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved