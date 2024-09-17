Rep. Alford to Newsmax: Return Secret Service to Treasury

Rep. Mark Alford, R-Mo., told Newsmax on Tuesday that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas "has no business overseeing" the Secret Service and that control over the agency should return to the Treasury Department.

The Secret Service came under renewed scrutiny after a man was arrested Sunday for aiming a rifle at former President Donald Trump while he was playing golf on his course in West Palm Beach, Florida.

"Well, look, I think it's very sad that this is the second attempt on Donald J. Trump's life in less than two months," Alford said on "National Report."

He added, "We couldn't believe it the first time. We still need answers as to why the Secret Service" failed to prevent these attempts.

Alford went on to claim that the agency "is being hogtied to some degree by Secretary Mayorkas and the Homeland Security secretary who oversees the Secret Service."

The congressman said, "It's time to return the Secret Service to the Treasury Department as it initially began," noting that it was only transferred to the Department of Homeland Security in 2003.

"Homeland Security has become too politicized and Alejandro Mayorkas has no business overseeing the protection of 31 protectees, including former, present, and future presidents," Alford said.

