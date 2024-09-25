Rep. Alford to Newsmax: Biden-Harris Policies Have Led to Crime Spike

The Biden-Harris administration's policies have led to increases in crime across the U.S., said Rep. Mark Alford, R-Mo.

"I feel like we're living through another episode of the Mad Max movie, and instead of Tina Turner, we have Kamala Harris leading the way," Alford said Wednesday on Newsmax's "National Report." "Crime has gotten out of control in America. We see it in in St. Louis. We see it in Kansas City. We see it all over.

"And the Harris-Biden administration can try to deny it and cover it up, but I believe that their weak, failed policies have led to this, and the Department of Justice is not doing much good, either."

The Department of Justice's crime victimization report released this week "shows a big increase from since when [Donald] Trump was in office," Alford said.

"It was about 5.6 of every 1,000 citizens were a victim of some sort," he said. "Whether it's sexual assault, aggravated assault, robbery, and that has gone up to 8.7 per 1000 citizens. That's a big increase. And this is under Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

"Again, they're weak policies. The prosecutors, who are in largely Democrat-controlled cities that Democrats are voting these prosecutors in, largely funded by George Soros, who are under the name of equity or are really changing the legal system, doing away with the cash bail system and really letting people out and giving them soft sentences. We've got to get [Donald] Trump back into the White House. We have to secure our border, secure our economy, and secure our neighborhoods and streets. This election is about security."

