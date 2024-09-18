Rep. Alford to Newsmax: Media Will Blame Republicans for Shutdown

Rep. Mark Alford, R-Mo., told Newsmax on Wednesday that even though Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., promised to shut down the government if a voter integrity measure is attached to any funding bill, the media will ensure "Republicans get blamed for it."

Earlier on Wednesday, Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said he would continue to stress the importance of attaching the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act to the continuing resolution despite skepticism from both parties of the measure's success. Schumer has accused the conservatives of "wasting time."

"The House should stop wasting time on a CR proposal that cannot become law," Schumer said last week. "Instead, Republicans should work with Democrats on a bipartisan package that has input from both sides."

Alford said, "The failed media, which is in the bag for the Democrats" will "help blame Republicans for this as soon as there's a shutdown."

"As soon as there's a shutdown, they would already have the guardrails in place to put outside the monuments here in Washington to say, Your park is closed down. It would be the lead story on ABC, NBC, CBS, MSNBC, and all of the liberal media and the Republicans would get blamed for it," Alford said during an appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

The congressman cautioned that such a hardline approach by Republicans could easily lose them their thin margin in the House in the upcoming election, any chance of regaining the Senate, and possibly the White House.

"We would lose the presidency," he said. "We would lose control of the House, and we could possibly not win control of the Senate. We do have to avoid a shutdown, but if that happens, we've got to make sure that it is rightfully put on Chuck Schumer and his shenanigans and the geriatric circus that he's got running."

