Rep. Alford to Newsmax: No More Ukraine Aid Until Clarity on War's End

Rep. Mark Alford, R-Mo., told Newsmax on Thursday the Biden administration needs to provide a clear strategy for ending the war in Ukraine before House Republicans approve more aid to Kyiv.

Alford, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" the Democrat-controlled 117th Congress approved a total of $113 billion in aid to Ukraine, including $67 billion in direct military assistance, but only $26 billion of the military aid has been spent so far.

"We've got to have some clarity on what is the strategy, what is the endgame in Ukraine?" Alford said.

In early August, President Joe Biden reportedly asked Congress to pass a supplemental bill of $20.6 billion in assistance to Ukraine and is seeking to tie that with replenishing the Federal Emergency Management Agency's disaster relief fund. It was severely depleted before the devastating wildfires on Maui and Hurricane Idalia slashing through Florida.

"To me, that is unacceptable," Alford said. "Spend what you have first and then come back and ask for more. To add insult to injury, [Biden] is playing off the emotions and the heartstrings of the American people after the fire that devastated Maui and is trying to tie this additional funding to support for firefighters and other efforts in Maui, and we're predicting that he's going to try to tie it to aid in Florida after the hurricane there.

"This is sick. It is sad. It is despicable."

Alford is a proponent of helping Ukraine win its war against Russia, but he said GOP lawmakers have been given no clues from the Biden administration about what it will take for Ukraine to declare victory.

"We've got to get some answers to the situation," Alford said. "... We've got to stand behind Ukraine. They must win this. The issue that I have is no more money until we get some clarity on where this is all going to end up, and Joe Biden, spend the money we got you in the first place.

"This is like a home equity loan line of credit. You haven't maxed out the credit line yet. Don't come begging for more money from us."

