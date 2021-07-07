Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to Newsmax: '2-Track Justice System' in US

Denouncing what she sees as a "two-track justice system" of holding "political prisoners" from the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., has called out the "catch and release" of violent rioters and "hypocrisy" in Congress.

"The hypocrisy is screaming," Greene told Newsmax on Wednesday's "Greg Kelly Reports." "Congress and Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats only care about how they were treated on Jan. 6, but they care nothing about Americans and the riots that occurred for a whole entire year, going back."

Greene recently sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray and acting Capitol Chief of Police Yogananda Pittman demanding information by July 30 about Justice Department tactics employed against Jan. 6 protesters and Black Lives Matter and antifa "domestic terrorists."

"It is abundantly clear that there is a two-track justice system in the United States: denial of due process rights for Trump supporters who were at the capitol on Jan. 6 and 'catch and release' treatment for Black Lives Matter (BLM) and anti-fascist (ANTIFA) domestic terrorists," Greene's letter, to which she has yet to receive a reply, read.

After George Floyd was killed more than a year ago, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison, but Greene noted the family of Ashli Babbitt has received no such justice for her killing after she climbed through a Capitol Building window unarmed. Nor have they even been told the name of the Capitol Police officer who fatally shot her.

The Justice Department dropped the case in the spring, declining to bring charges against the unidentified officer.

"If this country can demand justice for someone like George Floyd, then we can certainly demand justice for Ashli Babbitt," Greene told host Greg Kelly. "And everyone deserves to know who killed her, not just seeing a gun and a hand on a video clip, but we need to know who it is."

Pelosi is building a Jan. 6 Commission to investigate the storming of the Capitol, and Greene has volunteered to be on it but has received no response, Greene said.

"I've been against the Jan. 6 Commission and the committee that Nancy Pelosi wants to carry forward," Greene continued. "She just wants a witch hunt.

"But I'm more than willing to serve on that committee to stand up for President Trump — for all Republicans in Congress — and to stop the witch hunt, but also to demand answers like Ashli Babbitt, who killed her, and for her family."

