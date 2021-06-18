Ashli Babbitt's Husband to Newsmax: Still No Information on Wife's Shooter

Aaron Babbitt, whose wife Ashli was killed during the events at the Capitol, told Newsmax Friday that there has still been no information released about the police officer who shot the 35-year-old Air Force veteran, despite the lawsuit he filed in April seeking more information about the circumstances surrounding her death

"Given the fact that the Capitol Police are not subject to FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) requests, we transferred the investigation to the Washington Metro Police Department, where they are subject to FOIA," said Babbitt on Newsmax's "National Report."

He said the department was sent a request seeking the name of the officer involved in the shooting, any video footage, and "whatever they've got there in the investigation," and gave two weeks to provide it, but nothing happened.

Babbitt agreed that the matter isn't being treated like a priority but he feels that there is "a lot more behind that."

"I just truly believe at this point they feel it is a bad shooting and kind of backed themselves into a corner," said Babbitt. "If Ashli actually had anything down to a penlight in her pocket they would have considered that a weapon called it a good shoot. She had a backpack on with no weapons. So you can't just come out and publicly justify a shooting like that. It's murder."

Meanwhile, he said it feels like a "gut punch" not knowing who shot his wife and believing that 98% of Congress and those people involved just don't care about me, my wife, our family. They don't even care."

He added reports concerning the politicization of his wife's death "breaks my heart" because she is not around to defend herself.

"If any of these people ever had the opportunity to be my wife, they fall in love with her," Babbitt said. "She was just a gem to be around. She was a beautiful person. She was an amazing patriot. She served her country from the age of 17. She did four tours overseas, you know, and I haven't mentioned this before, but she was scheduled for a fifth. So these people that are demonizing her from you know, the left and wherever else, they had no problem seeing her in the war four times, almost five, you know, and now they just wanted to demean her and kick her down and it's sad, it's disgustingly sad."

