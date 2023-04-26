Rep. Greene to Newsmax: Fox 'Caved to the Woke Mob' in Firing Carlson

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Wednesday that Fox News "caved to the woke mob" by firing top host Tucker Carlson earlier this week.

Appearing on "Eric Bolling The Balance," Greene said Fox News' decision is "devastating" to the First Amendment right to freedom of speech and challenging the powers at be.

"Our First Amendment is free speech, but it's also freedom of press," Greene said. "And when a gigantic media company like Fox News fires their number one — Tucker Carlson — not for him doing anything wrong, not because his ratings are bad, but they literally fired him because they caved to the woke mob."

Now, Greene said, Fox News is paying the price for canceling Carlson, who "was pushing the limit every single night on his show" and "telling the news stories that the American people wanted to hear."

"I'm hearing from many people who have deleted their Fox News apps. I'm hearing from many people that have canceled their Fox Nation subscriptions," Green said.

She further compared conservatives' response to the Fox News decision to the backlash and boycott that followed Bud Light's partnership deal with TikTok sensation and transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney.

"They fired Tucker Carlson, so they're going to feel the results from Americans that are not happy about this," Greene said, adding "the writing is on the wall for Americans — we completely understand what we're seeing from Fox News."

Rumors have swirled following Carlson's departure from Fox News on Monday, with reports connecting it to a recent $787.5 million defamation lawsuit settlement with Dominion Voting Systems, ongoing lawsuits, and even his conduct on the show.

However, neither side has provided an official reason for his termination. Carlson broke his silence for the first time since his firing with a video on Twitter on Wednesday night, but he did not address the reason for his abrupt departure from Fox.

