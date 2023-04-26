Guilfoyle to Newsmax: Carlson's Exit a Loss for America

Tucker Carlson's exit from Fox News is a loss for America, says Kimberly Guilfoyle, an adviser to President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign and fiancée of Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

"I think he's unbelievably talented. I've known him for decades. And, you know, I feel like it's a loss for Fox News and a loss for America," Guilfoyle said Wednesday during an appearance on Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

"But there are new chapters in life, and I'm sure we will be hearing from Tucker very soon. He's got a compelling voice. He understands the America First base. He is a fearless warrior, and he is an undeniable and invaluable asset wherever he decides to go. And, quite frankly, I don't know that Tucker needs anybody, if you get my point. He can get out there and do his own show.

"Every night, he really just touched base with the American public, the America First movement. And people really knew that he wasn't just putting on a show and going through the motions. He was talking about tough issues — Ukraine and immigration — and things that a lot of people didn't want to talk about."

Carlson was let go on Monday, less than a week after Fox agreed to pay Dominion Voting Systems $787 million over its airing of voter fraud claims following the 2020 election.

Fox said that the network and Carlson had "agreed to part ways," but offered no explanation for the stunning move, saying that the last broadcast of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" aired last Friday. Carlson ended the show by saying, "We'll be back on Monday."

Shares of Fox Corp. slid 4% within seconds of the announcement of Carlson's departure, then recovered to be down 2.9% at the end of trading.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

