Minn. State Reps. to Newsmax: 'Hard to Believe' Dems Didn't Know About Fraud Scandal

Minnesota State Reps. Marj Fogelman and Drew Roach told Newsmax on Thursday they are frustrated that there is no accountability as the Minnesota welfare fraud scandal continues to worsen.

"I think there's a lot of stuff that is frustrating Minnesotans right now," Fogelman said on "The Chris Salcedo Show." "No one seems to lose their job when billions are wasted.

"And if bureaucrats ignored warnings, approved bad contracts, or failed basic oversight, that needs to be investigated and addressed."

Roach said the outrage from his Democrat colleagues appears to be nonexistent.

"They'd like to gaslight and astroturf and pretend like this is a partisan issue and that Republicans are overstepping and only calling out fraud because it has to do with a Democrat governor," he said.

"Which is completely absurd," Roach added. "We have clear negligence and malfeasance at levels that haven't been seen before. It's extremely frustrating."

Fogelman said she finds it hard to believe Minnesota Democrat leaders like Gov. Tim Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison and Rep. Ilhan Omar had no idea what was going on.

"This isn't about politics," Fogelman said. "It's about accountability. Minnesotans deserve to know where these billions of dollars are lost. This is taxpayer money."

"And this oversight failure needs to be fixed so it doesn't keep happening," she continued. "We need to stop it, and we need to stop it soon."

