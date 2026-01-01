Police: No Report Filed in Alleged Day Care Break-In

Nokomis Day Care Center reported a burglary involving stolen documents, though Minneapolis police said no formal loss was recorded, according to a report published by the New York Post.

Center manager Nasrulah Mohamed said the burglary occurred Tuesday at the center, where someone allegedly broke in through the kitchen, damaged property, and took sensitive material, including children's enrollment records, employee files, and checkbooks.

An initial report from the Minneapolis Police Department, however, stated that "no loss was reported to officers."

Mohamed suggested the break-in may be connected to recent online scrutiny of Minnesota day careproviders, though the Nokomis center was not among those directly named in recent reporting by independent journalist Nick Shirley.

"This is devastating news, and we don't know why this is targeting our Somali community, as one video made by a specific individual made this all happen," Mohamed said.

YouTuber Nick Shirley's viral video showed him and his team confronting day careworkers in and around the Twin Cities. The video has over 135 million impressions on Shirley's X account alone and 2.3 million on his YouTube channel as of Thursday.

Shirley has alleged that some centers improperly benefited from hundreds of millions of dollars in taxpayer funds without sufficient documentation to justify the payments.

His reporting has drawn national attention, as well as criticism from local officials and community leaders, who argue it has fueled misinformation and harassment.

Mohamed said the Nokomis Day Care Center has received "hateful" and "threatening" messages since the video circulated, calling the experience "frightening and exhausting" for him and his staff.

Authorities have not confirmed any link between the burglary and the online allegations.

The investigation is continuing.