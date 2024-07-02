Miller-Meeks to Newsmax: Ignore Garland; Keep Focus on Biden

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, told Newsmax on Tuesday she's worried that forcing a vote on contempt for Attorney General Merrick Garland would take the focus away from President Joe Biden's apparent cognitive decline.

"My concern is, in trying to do inherent contempt, [we] remove the focus off Biden's cognitive decline and incompetence and turn that focus then to this maneuver that we're doing in trying to have the sergeant of arms arrest Merrick Garland as the attorney general, because the Department of Justice isn't going to act upon that," Miller-Meeks said during an appearance on Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show." "And so the focus needs to remain on President Biden, his fitness to hold office, his cognitive decline. That's an issue which we win on and which will help carry us into the elections."

The Iowa congresswoman said that prior to the CNN-hosted presidential debate last week, she had been "roundly criticized" for bringing up Biden's declining mental acuity.

"What's interesting about this is that I had just done an interview last week talking about President Biden's cognitive decline and I'd been to the White House several times," she said. "His State of the Union was not like his other State of the Union addresses, and if you'll recall, all of the legacy media at that time was saying, and the White House press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, was saying that these were cheap fakes, they were doctored, edited, spliced videos, they were cobbled together. I was roundly criticized by every news media. I was criticized on X. I was criticized on Facebook, Washington Post, and CNN. And then Thursday night happened at the debate, and I was asked the next day what I thought about the debate. And I said, 'It was obvious to Americans and internationally around the globe Biden's cognitive decline.'"

Miller-Meeks, who works as an ophthalmologist, said she wanted to emphasize that the criticism of Biden following his disastrous debate performance does not stem from his advanced age.

"I want to specifically say this is not an age issue," she said. "This is an issue of competency. It was on display for everyone to see, and I just said, 'I was vindicated.' … For the White House to put out a statement that he's pretty good between 10 [a.m.] and 4 [p.m.], well, my mother had Alzheimer's. I'm an ophthalmologist and deal mostly with elderly patients who may have cognitive decline; I know the symptoms. Sundowning is one of those features of Alzheimer's or age-related dementia. So, it's very apparent to everyone that President Biden has some age-related cognitive decline. Now the Democrats, know that it's obvious to everybody and they can't hide it anymore, they're trying to say, 'Well, it's not that bad.' But, yes, people are calling for his resignation. The Democrats didn't talk about it the following day when we were in Congress."

