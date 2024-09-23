Rep. Salazar to Newsmax: Harris Plan Creates 'Obstacle Economy'

Vice President Kamala Harris is "all words and no action" and her economic plan is "not opportunity, it's obstacle economy," said Rep. Maria Salazar, R-Fla.

"We know what they want to do. They did it. And they're going to continue doing it," Salazar told Newsmax's "American Agenda."

A price-fixing plan by Harris is "Cuba, that's Venezuela. That's North Korea, that's Iran, that's Russia, that's China," Salazar added.

"Price controls? No, let the market decide the price and bring the price really down because of competition," Salazar said. "That is one of the beauties of capitalism, pro-market economy. And fortunately, I go back to four years.

"The average American just needs to ask themselves, Am I better now than four years ago? Regardless of what you think of Donald Trump, regardless of whether you like him or not, the economy was fantastic. It was the envy of the world.

"Everyone made more money. The wages were rising. People got bonuses and Christmas, right? No inflation. Eggs were two bucks, not 10. It's simple."

Salazar said Harris' proposed policies "are terrifying."

"I was born in Miami," Salazar said. "I'm first-generation American. My parents are political refugees. They fled socialism, Democratic socialism, the beauty, the paradise that they're going to create, the economic opportunity for everybody.

"There is no free lunch. And that is what they're trying to sell. And that's why my constituents know it so well, because we lived it. And unfortunately, the average American doesn't understand, doesn't know white because they don't have a point of comparison with black.

"And all I'm saying is that you the vote with your pocket. Obviously, you want to be in the pursuit of happiness. But if you don't eat three times a day and you don't have a roof over your head, you cannot pursue your happiness, and and that starts with the economy."

