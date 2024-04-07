Marc Lotter to Newsmax: Voters Choose on Results, Not Demographics

President Joe Biden's dwindling support among minority voters shows that people are no longer voting based on their demographic, but with what they "see in front of them in their own lives," Marc Lotter, the chief communications officer for the America First Policy, said on Newsmax Sunday.

"It shows you that results matter," Lotter said on "Wake Up America." "People are not just voting based on their demographics or [how] the Democrat Party thinks they should be voting. People are actually voting with what they see in front of them in their own lives."

So as costs go up, the border becomes less secure, or the world is at war, "those things weren't happening when Donald Trump was in the White House," he said. "People are saying, You know what? We gave it a shot. It's not working. I want to go back to Donald Trump because his policies make things more affordable, made the world a safer place. And they're going to vote for the policy results."

Lynne Patton, a senior advisor for Trump's 2024 campaign, also commented on Trump's Saturday fundraiser, which netted a reported $50 million.

She pointed out that it took "three living presidents," Biden, Barack Obama, and Bill Clinton to raise $25 million for Biden's campaign.

But for Trump, it took "only one to eclipse that and double it and raise $50.5 million in Palm Beach," said Patton.

That shows that the Republican Party is "in lockstep" behind Trump to win in November, she said.

"Even billionaires are concerned with a secure border and world peace," said Patton.

However, that doesn't take away that most of the campaign's donations come from the grassroots, with 86% being under $200, mainly from people who have never donated to a presidential campaign.

"We're seeing that the grassroots base of my boss just continues to grow," said Patton.

Meanwhile, Patton said she does not see the Nebraska Legislature's declining to support a revised winner-takes-all system in its electoral college as a setback for the Trump campaign.

"Setback is not the word I would necessarily use, but it would be certainly unfair," she said. "The majority of the country already implements a winner-take-all electoral system and the fact that that's not the case in a Republican-dominated state is demonstrably favorable to Democrats, period."

Meanwhile, last week in Wisconsin 50,000 people, or 8% of the voters, chose "uninstructed" on delegates, and Lotter said that shows Biden has a problem with his far left.

"He's catering now to Hamas and the terrorists, as opposed to standing with Israel, and they're still not happy, so he's got a real problem shoring up his political base," said Lotter. "We see it in Wisconsin. We see it in Michigan. We see it in Minnesota.

"He's so weak right now, no matter what he does, he runs the risk of alienating his radical woke base because they're just not happy with his results. You can never make any radical happy. That's the problem."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com