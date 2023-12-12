×
Tags: genforward | blacks | vote | trump | biden | survey

GenForward Survey: Black Support for Biden Slipping

Tuesday, 12 December 2023 11:26 AM EST

President Joe Biden is losing support among Black Americans, one of his strongest constituencies, who see rising prices as the most important political issue.

In the GenForward survey released Tuesday, and reported by Politico, 17% of Black Americans would vote for former President Donald Trump over Biden.

During the 2020 presidential election, AP VoteCast found that Trump won 8% of Black voters, while 92% voted for Biden.

Black women still support Biden at higher rates than Black men, noted Cathy Cohen, the founder and director of the GenForward project and a University of Chicago political science professor.

Peter Malbin | editorial.malbin@newsmax.com

Peter Malbin, a Newsmax writer, covers news and politics. He has 30 years of news experience, including for the New York Times, New York Post and Newsweek.com. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Tuesday, 12 December 2023 11:26 AM
