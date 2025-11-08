Dershowitz to Newsmax: Mamdani 'Enemy of America'

New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani is an "enemy of America" who has displayed "pure, blatant antisemitism," says Harvard Law School professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz.

"Not only is he a critic of Israel, but he also belongs to a party whose platform includes that nobody can be a member of the Democratic Socialists of America if they believe that Israel has the right to exist at all," Dershowitz said Saturday during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s "Saturday Report."

"And he himself said he wouldn't recognize Israel as a Jewish state that we recognize as dozens of Muslim states.

"That's pure, blatant international antisemitism. Mamdani is a bigot, an antisemite, a Jew hater," he added.

"He can say all he wants about swastikas and how he will stand with the Jewish community.

"He is an enemy of America, he's an enemy of decency, an enemy of the Jewish people, an enemy of Israel, an enemy of Alan Dershowitz."

Mamdani’s campaign was animated by an array of local economic issues, such as the lack of affordable childcare and housing.

But his pro-Palestinian platform has garnered the most attention.

The 34-year-old Mamdani, a far-left state lawmaker, alarmed Israelis by openly disavowing the pro-Israel stance traditionally adopted by New York’s mayoral hopefuls.

While he says he supports Israel’s right to exist, he describes any state or social hierarchy that favors Jews over others as incompatible with his belief in universal human rights.

Mamdani also has called the war in Gaza a genocide, a charge Israel’s government denies.

He’s vowed to arrest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if the premier steps foot in the city and signaled he may cut ties with Israeli industry and academia over the devastating war in Gaza.

Dershowitz said he will "stand up to" Mamdani, and "will take him to court" if he can.

"We'll beat him down in every legal, permissible way possible.

"He is tremendous damage because his election for the first time sends a message you can be an antisemite, you can be an anti-Zionist, you can be anti-American, and you can still win in a city like New York, perhaps in Minneapolis and San Francisco, in Chicago and other cities.

"It really, to me, sounds a little bit like what was going on in Austria and in Germany in 1932.

"I'm not talking about Germany in 1939, when being an antisemite didn't disqualify you from being the mayor of Vienna, Berlin, and being an antisemite, not disqualifying you from being the mayor of New York. Getting 32% of the Jewish vote shows you how dangerous this is, and how absurd and idiotic some Jews are.

"President Trump got it exactly right when he said that any Jew who votes for Mamdani is an absolute fool, a self-hating fool," he added.

"But we've seen that Jews supported Stalin, Jews supported Pol Pot, Jews supported Castro, even some Jews supported Mussolini, and even a handful supported Hitler.

"Jews can be as idiotic as anybody else, and the Jews who voted for Mamdani showed their idiocy and their self-hatred," Dershowitz said.

