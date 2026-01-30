Newsmax Hit With Censorship Push Over NYC Taxi Screens

Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal is urging New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani to pull Newsmax from the city's taxi TV screens, in a far-reaching attempt to censor what media New Yorkers consume.

In a Jan. 21 letter to Mamdani and Taxi and Limousine Commissioner Midori Valdivia, Hoylman-Sigal wrote the cabs should not carry Newsmax because of its "politically charged content."

In response, Newsmax said in a statement: "This is a pure act of censorship targeting a news organization reaching over 50 million Americans regularly. Newsmax plays it straight and that drives the far left crazy."

Hoylman-Sigal claimed in the letter, first obtained by the New York Post, that Newsmax "is not a credible news source for New Yorkers."

"I urge you to summarily suspend the NYC Taxi and Limousine Commission's partnership with Curb ... and demand that Curb cease its collaboration with Newsmax as a condition of licensure given the platform's history of misinformation and disingenuous reporting," Hoylman-Sigal wrote.

Newsmax streams its content in taxis in partnership with Curb, a TLC-approved tech screen provider.

The Democratic Socialist mayor, who took office Jan. 1, has not publicly responded to Hoylman-Sigal's request as of Friday, and City Hall declined to comment when contacted by the Post.

Supporters of Newsmax said the borough president's demand amounts to viewpoint discrimination and censorship, arguing that conservative media outlets are increasingly being targeted by Dems.

Critics deemed the demand a prime example of cancel culture run amok.

"This is cancel culture in the free market," Stefano Forte, president of the New York Republican Club, told the Post.

"I know the socialists want to control everything. But this is ridiculous. I don't think anyone is getting indoctrinated by right-wing politics in the back of the cab."

When Newsmax was rolled out last year, the New York Taxi Workers Alliance said in a statement: "What a disturbing 'business' decision by Curb to subject drivers and riders to ideologically driven propaganda masked as 'news.'"