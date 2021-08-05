Rep. Malliotakis to Newsmax: Cuomo's Time 'Limited' After AG's Report

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's time in office is "limited" in light of a state attorney general's report finding that he had sexually harassed several current and former state employees, but if he does stick out the controversy and run for reelection in 2022, that gives Republicans a good opportunity to take over his seat, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis said on Newsmax Thursday.

"I saw (a) poll saying that only 11% want him to run for reelection," the New York Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "I think what the poll is saying is look, governor, if you don't resign, I believe the state legislature's going to impeach you. And if you know that doesn't happen, then we will take it out on the ballot box."

Malliotakis pointed out New York's Democrat lawmakers in the state assembly are also not standing up for Cuomo, as "not one member in the state assembly stood up (for him) in a private meeting where they were discussing the next steps, and it seems more and more clear that they are going to move in the direction of impeachment."

The assembly's Democrats convened a special meeting after New York Attorney General Letitia James announced the outcome of the Cuomo investigation, and Speaker Carl Heastie said in a statement after that "it is abundantly clear to me that the governor has lost the confidence of the Assembly Democratic majority and that he can no longer remain in office," reports Politico. "Once we receive all relevant documents and evidence from the Attorney General, we will move expeditiously and look to conclude our impeachment investigation as quickly as possible."

"They have the votes to impeach the governor and the Judiciary Committee will be meeting Monday to discuss that further," said Malliotakis. "The governor will need to step aside if there is an impeachment trial. That means the lieutenant governor will temporarily step in as governor and assume his responsibilities. Then you have to have a majority vote in the assembly and you need 76 votes because there are 150 members. Right now, there are 82 members of the Democratic Party alone in the assembly that have called for the governor to resign, so we know that the votes are there. I believe that would really be bad news for the governor, and if he wants to go out on his own terms, then he should announce that he is resigning."

Cuomo, she added "seems to think he can operate at a different standard than other people," dating back to 2013 when there were three cases of assembly members accused of sexual harassment and Cuomo calling for them to resign.

"The governor doesn't want to abide by those same rules, but also the governor himself signed into law tougher sexual harassment laws for the state, including requiring state legislators to go through a sexual harassment training, I believe annually or every two years ... he didn't even follow those own rules."

Malliotakis also talked about New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's announcement that people must start showing proof of vaccination records to enter theaters or restaurants, calling it an overreach that could block people who don't want to share their private information.

"You also have some people who are not vaccinated in some for very legitimate reasons," she said. "I think it's the government's responsibility is to give the facts, give the science and show the benefits and let people decide for themselves."

