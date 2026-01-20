Madison Sheahan to Newsmax: Do-Nothing Dems the Problem in Minn.

Former Immigration and Customs Enforcement deputy director Madison Sheahan used a Newsmax appearance Tuesday to argue that Minnesota immigration arrests highlight what she called the failure of Democrat leaders to serve their communities, casting the dispute as a warning about "out of touch" governance as she launches a bid for Congress in Ohio.

Sheahan told Newsmax's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" that federal agents are being forced to "clean up the mess" left by Democrat officials in Minnesota, pointing to Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Gov. Tim Walz as symbols of what she described as broken local leadership.

Omar represents Minnesota's 5th District.

"Well, you're exactly right, and this is the rhetoric that we continue to see from the left," Sheahan said, adding that "this is the problem with having Democrat politicians who do nothing to serve their communities and are so out of touch."

Her comments followed a Department of Homeland Security announcement highlighting arrests in Minnesota during what the agency calls "Operation Metro Surge."

In a statement reported Tuesday, DHS said it had arrested people it described as "criminal illegal aliens" in Minnesota, including individuals with convictions such as child molestation, rape, assault, making terroristic threats, and domestic violence.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in the reported statement that "Minnesota sanctuary politicians have released nearly 470 criminal illegal aliens from their jails back onto the streets," while DHS officers "are putting their lives on the line to arrest the worst of the worst."

McLaughlin also said DHS had arrested "over 10,000" such offenders in Minnesota since President Donald Trump took office.

Separately, Reuters reported earlier this month that DHS said it had arrested 2,500 people nationwide since Nov. 29 in a crackdown targeting immigrants accused of crimes.

Sheahan tied the Minnesota operation to her decision to run for Congress in Ohio's 9th District, where Democrat Rep. Marcy Kaptur has served since 1983, according to the Associated Press.

On Newsmax last week, Sheahan said Kaptur had "neglected" northwest Ohio for "over 43 years" and argued, "when you continue to do a terrible job, you should be removed from office."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com