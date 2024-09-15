Ryan Mackenzie to Newsmax: Pa. Child Labor Violations Up 200 Percent

Child labor violations in Pennsylvania have surged by over 200%, raising alarm as unaccompanied migrant children placed with sponsors face exploitation, according to state Rep. Ryan Mackenzie.

Mackenzie, a 2024 Republican candidate for Congress, emphasized the pressing need for reform as local communities, including his own, struggle with the consequences of a Biden-Harris flawed immigration system.

In an interview on Newsmax's "Saturday Agenda," Mackenzie outlined the significant impact of illegal immigration on local communities and stressed the need for stronger enforcement at the southern border.

Mackenzie, who represents Pennsylvania's 187th Legislative District, emphasized the role of unaccompanied minors in the rise of labor violations.

"We are living with a large number of unaccompanied minors who are being transited through our local communities," Mackenzie said. "As chair of the Labor and Industry Committee here in Pennsylvania, we have seen an over 200% increase in child labor violations, sometimes from these unaccompanied minors who get placed with a sponsor who does not have their best interests at heart."

Mackenzie linked the child labor crisis directly to what he described as a lack of control over the southern border. He recently visited the U.S.-Mexico border, where he observed the challenges of human trafficking and drug smuggling firsthand.

"I saw the chaos that is coming across our southern border in the form of human trafficking, drugs — all of these things that we see and hear about," Mackenzie said. "They make their way right into our communities."

In addition to the surge in child labor violations, Mackenzie expressed concern about the broader effects of illegal immigration on his district. He pointed to the housing crisis, which he believes is exacerbated by federal contracts with nonprofit agencies to house undocumented immigrants.

"So we see that in our local community, we see military-aged males coming into our community. We see the housing crisis being affected because they are taking up housing spots, which are meant for low-income seniors who are transitioning, Mackenzie said, adding that American citizens are being displaced as a result.

"They're [migrants are] taking away housing, important housing spots for American citizens," he said.

His remarks reflect broader Republican concerns about illegal immigration and its impact on communities across the U.S.

"Our federal government is really failing us on this issue, and that is something we need to hold Joe Biden, Kamala Harris … all accountable for," Mackenzie said. He added that Vice President Kamala Harris is "a straight-up partisan liberal" with "far-left California views" that he believes are out of step with American voters.

For Mackenzie, securing the southern border is a top priority in addressing immigration and labor concerns. "It all originates with an unsecured southern border," he said. "It impacts our community and communities all across the country."

