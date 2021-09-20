Rep. Mace to Newsmax: Dems' Division on $3.5T Bill Could Bring Delays

The Democrats' division on the $3.5 trillion "social spending spree" could result in the bill being pushed back to a later vote, Rep. Nancy Mace said on Newsmax Monday.

"It looks like it could be a dumpster fire here on the Hill over the next two weeks," the South Carolina Republican said on Newsmax's "American Agenda."

"You've got progressives that want to vote on the $3.5 trillion social spending spree and vote on infrastructure later. You've got moderate Democrats that want to vote on infrastructure first and the $3.5 trillion later. I don't know how they reconcile that, and that's why we're seeing them in disarray today. It very much could be pushed back to later. "

Meanwhile, the Senate Parliamentarian over the weekend ruled that a push for immigration reform could not be part of the spending bill, and Mace said she has heard that there are Democrats who want to fire her over it.

"Progressives would prefer to shred precedent, the rule of law, and the Constitution," said Mace. "They would rather change the rules and follow them to get what they want, and it's really scary to see them shred precedent, law, and the Constitution at once, just to try to get what they want."

She also said Democrats are being "driven" by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., to pass the bill, and that some are saying the $3.5 trillion price tag isn't the ceiling for it.

"I don't know why in God's name Democrats are allowing these progressive socialists to drive the agenda," said Mace. "This really should be a bipartisan process, and it's not because AOC is in charge."

She also said she hopes the infighting over the bill is showing there are big problems in the Democrat Party.

"If we can see this infighting then perhaps the $5.5 trillion they want to spend gets pushed off until after the midterms," she said. "If they can't get it together in the next few it might be the best-case scenario for the Americans and for everybody across the country."

Mace also discussed President Joe Biden's address to the United Nations, where he is expected to speak on Tuesday about human rights abuses, the pandemic, climate change, and more.

But if he doesn't talk about Afghanistan, that will do a "disservice" to U.S. allies, said Mace.

"After the debacle in Afghanistan, we looked weak on the world stage," she said. "We know our nato allies have less trust in us today than ever before, and if he doesn't talk about Afghanistan, then he's doing a disservice to all of our allies around the world."

She added that because Biden pulled out of Afghanistan "backward" by removing the military before allies, Americans, and equipment.

"That's why I believe we're seeing his poll numbers plummet right now with the American people on both sides of the aisle because it was an entirely botched exit," she said. "I saw personally in classified briefings with the cabinet. They weren't answering our questions from Democrats or Republicans. It's been a disaster."