Rep. Louis Gohmert to Newsmax TV: Philly Mayor Trying to 'Hijack' the Country

Rep. Louis Gohmert, R-Texas, on Friday called out alleged fraud in the Pennsylvania vote count — and blasted the Democrat mayor of Philadelphia for trying to "hijack the country."

In a blistering attack during a Newsmax TV interview for "The Chris Salcedo Show," Gohmert accused Philly Mayor Jim Kenney of "acting illegally" as the vote count Friday gave an edge to Democrat nominee Joe Biden.

"As long as he's . . . acting illegally . . . then he is opening himself to actions," Gohmert said of Kenney. "This is outrageous what he's done. He cannot hijack the country . . . he was covering up [vote counters'] activity and not allowing Republican poll watchers do their job."

"He's hiding something," Gohmert added about the mayor, though he offered no elaboration. "People are outraged here . . . we want the fight to continue." He said the country now is "going Marxist" and the vote counting is "right out of the Marxist playbook."

"They want to take our country in that direction," he said of the Democratic Party.

Gohmert's accusations mirrored earlier remarks during an interview posted by video news network Cheddar correspondent J.D. Durkin.

"You can have different kinds of evidence," Gohmert said. "We knew that mail-in ballots would be a prescription for fraud, easy for fraud, and that's why they haven't been used in such a wide-scale basis before."

Pressed if he had seen that evidence himself, he replied: "I'm hearing about the evidence from people that have," adding there has been fraud in previous elections. "I know it's gotten worse this time."