Virginia Students to Newsmax: We've Had Enough of 'Masks, Sexual Assaults'

A group of students from Loudoun County, Virginia, told Newsmax on Wednesday that "the masks, the sexual assaults, [and] everything that the county has done wrong" led them to file affidavits to the school board on Tuesday.

The basket of affidavits delivered on Feb. 8 followed a speech from a parent asserting that the school system failed to respond to a notice last week of "maladministration, and ... unconstitutional mandates on students," the Loudoun Times-Mirror reported.

"It felt good finally serving them after, you know, being suspended," Rylan Mobley, 11, said of the affidavits while appearing on "Eric Bolling: The Balance."

Rylan added that he was suspended in-school for not wearing a mask through a process called "segregation," in which he had to sit in a hot auditorium and do schoolwork.

"You could tell they were very flustered, annoyed, and they just didn't know what to do," said Caroline Thomas, a Loudoun High School student. She added that the school board locked the doors after the affidavits were delivered.

"I wasn't nervous at all," she added. "The passion for this change to happen overcame all the fear."

Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears, a Republican, responded to the students' testimony directly after praising them as Virginia's "future leaders."

"I don't know what I was doing at their age. But that wasn't it," Sears said. "My God, these kids are going to make sure that their government listens to them."

Sears also signaled optimism over a mask mandate opt-out bill, S.B. 739, that recently passed the state's Democratic-controlled Senate 21-17 and will now go to the Republican-controlled House, ABC's WSET 13 reported.

"I just came off the Senate floor where this whole issue was debated about masks, and we prevailed," Sears said.

"We had, I believe, two Democrats who made the decision to come over and vote with the Republicans, so it was a bipartisan effort," she added.

