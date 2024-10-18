Rep. Loudermilk to Newsmax: Govt Corruption Rings Through Cheney Case

In light of the newly revealed chain of evidence that has corrupted Cassidy Hutchinson’s January 6 testimony, Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Friday that “it's almost ringing of government corruption to where we have to vilify everyone.”

Earlier in the week, The House Administration’s Subcommittee on Oversight revealed correspondence between Hutchinson, a key witness for the January 6th Select Committee, and former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, a Republican.

Loudermilk, who chairs the subcommittee, said that a new administration and a DOJ that “seeks real justice” will be required to make a referral for Cheney to be properly investigated.

“The most egregious thing that Liz Cheney did, besides the direct communications, is that after she fired Cassidy Hutchinson's attorney, Stefan Passantino, they built a false dossier against him and tried to have him disbarred in the D.C. Circuit as well as in the state of Georgia. And he has been exonerated from both. They tried to say that he encouraged Cassidy Hutchinson to lie and that he told her to withhold evidence,” he said during an appearance on “The Chris Salcedo Show.”

Loudermilk said when Cheney’s initial line of attack with Hutchinson was falling apart, she had to invent a new set of lies to cover up the first one. “And so to me, it's almost ringing of government corruption to where we have to vilify everyone. They had to come up with some story as to why Cassidy was suddenly changing her testimony, after she had already testified three times. The fourth testimony was the one where she came up with these uncorroborated but very fantastic ideas that Trump attacked the Secret Service, which we have shown through the Secret Service transcribed interviews, that that never happened,” Loudermilk added.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!