Suffolk PBA President to Newsmax: Biden-Harris Leadership 'Abject Failure' for Police

The leadership coming out of the White House during President Joe Biden's term in office has done nothing to help the state of policing in America, Suffolk County Police Benevolent Association President Lou Civello told Newsmax on Monday.

"I can tell you that almost four years of Biden-Harris leadership has just been an abject failure in terms of public safety," Civello told Monday's "Wake Up America." "It's been an abject failure for our law enforcement officers. They have been vocal advocates of defunding the police, up until that became politically toxic. And once it became politically toxic, they have now pushed to dismantle the police.

"They are still advocating for the George Floyd Act, which would further the police recruiting and retention crisis that we're suffering throughout this country.

"I can tell you right here in Suffolk County, we used to have about 40,000 people sign up to take our test to become a Suffolk County police officer. Our last test, that number fell by two thirds," he continued. "That's in no small part due to the leadership in the White House, due to them demonizing us, due to them cutting funding, due to them pushing to cut the 1033 Program, which provides us with lifesaving equipment like bulletproof vests and armored vehicles."

Civello said the officers in his department have "been completely demoralized" during the Biden-Harris administration because they "see the open border" and are "watching the effects of that as fentanyl poisons our children."

"It's been very difficult for the rank and file to move forward, to want to do their jobs, to get out there and risk their lives," he said. "I just saw in your prior segment, where you talked about the potential for a riot or a terror attack at the DNC, and it's ironic because it's that very program – the 1033 Program – that would provide us with the equipment to face a terror attack and to stop the loss of life, that life-saving armored vehicles, long guns, things that we need."

According to the Defense Logistics Agency, the 1033 Program allows federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to acquire excess military property for law enforcement purposes, especially counterdrug and counterterrorism activities.

"Especially here in New York, we know about the potential for an armed shooter, an active shooter or a terror attack," Civello added. "And continually they [Biden and Harris] want to push to cut that program."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com