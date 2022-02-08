Issa to Newsmax: LA Sheriff's Department Lost 4K Employees to COVID Rules

Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., decried on Newsmax the left's desire for "power and control" in regards to a story about the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department pushing back against a vote to terminate 4,000 employees for not being vaccinated.

Appearing on "The Chris Salcedo Show," Issa says, "it's all about power and control. Unfortunately, [the left's precautions against COVID-19 are] not working. And as we lose 4,000 law enforcement in LA" even though "they probably already had COVID... or they had a couple of shots, and they don't see any reason to keep getting a useless shot ... whether they retire or not, we [could lose] skilled people we need."

On Tuesday, according to ABC 7, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved the motion to grant the "county personnel director overriding authority to discipline any" LA County Sheriff's Department employees who fail to comply with the county's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Saying the proposal was a "death blow to public safety," Sheriff Alex Villanueva condemned potential firings, the ABC report added.

