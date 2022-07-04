Rep. Smucker to Newsmax: Time for a 'Reset' From Biden's Policies

The adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, led Americans to enjoy "more freedom and more prosperity than ever before in the history of human time," Rep. Lloyd Smucker said on Newsmax on Monday, but he thinks the nation needs a reset from the policies of the Biden administration.

"Nowhere is that more evident than shopping for the hamburgers and corn on the cob," the Pennsylvania Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "I paid $9 per dozen this morning for corn on the cob. I think that's double or triple what I've ever paid before, and I don't know what you pay there, but we grow a lot of corn on the cob here. Beef was over $5 per pound.

"I feel like we need to reset and we just do a redo of this administration. People all across my district are feeling the pain of these rising prices."

President Joe Biden has blamed the rising prices, including on gasoline, on Russian President Vladimir Putin, but Smucker said he thinks the growing costs should be named "Biden-inflation" instead.

"This is a direct result of policies that were implemented by this president, spending trillions of dollars that we didn't have and increasing demand, and then restricting the supply of energy, restricting the supply of labor in the workforce by disincentivizing work," said Smucker. "All of these things together have led to the rising prices that we're seeing."

Even if the administration is blaming Putin, it can't explain why prices were going up in the United States before they rose in other countries around the world, Smucker said.

"Even their economists, Larry Summers, one of them, has said that spending trillions of dollars had a significant part in this inflation," said Smucker. "It's a direct result of the policies of this administration that the price of goods is up."

Travel also has gotten more expensive with the rise in prices, said Smucker, who called on the administration to bring the energy companies together and ask for answers about how to ramp up production.

The White House must also end the regulatory burdens that are preventing the companies from increasing their product, said Smucker.

"It's easy to do something similar to 'Operation Warp Speed,' which was done in the previous administration when we faced the challenge of COVID," said Smucker. "That can be done right now, rather than these gimmicky things that Biden is doing now."

Meanwhile, a recent Harvard-Harris poll revealed that 71% of the respondents do not want Biden to seek re-election, and Smucker said that also points to the need to "reset" the government.

"We need to continue to talk about the policies that work," he said. "We can implement policies just as we did under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that help every American family just as it did at that time … when you have 71% disapproving of what this president is doing, it's time for a change."

