Liz Harrington to Newsmax: Dems Want Hillary in 2024 Because She's All They Have

People are trying to "prop up" 2016 Democrat nominee Hillary Clinton as a potential 2024 candidate because the party is in an "awful position" with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Donald Trump's chief spokeswoman Liz Harrington told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"The Democrats don't have anyone," Harrington said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "They have the most unpopular administration in history right now. Nobody wants Joe Biden. Nobody wants Kamala Harris, which is who's arguably even worse when you look at her numbers."

Clinton has "failed so many times" and is "probably the most unliked candidate that we've had in modern history," Harrington said. "I think that proves just what an awful position Democrats find themselves in because they're wrecking the country."

Clinton has not said whether she's considering a third run at the White House, but her public presence is beginning to grow again, and political insiders such as Dick Morris say that's a sign she's planning another campaign.

Meanwhile, polls are showing that Democrats are leaving the party, and Harrington said that is because of the "awful policies" of the Biden administration.

"Inflation is something you see every single day, and these are purposeful decisions," she said. "It's not like they're absent and making decisions that could turn things around. They chose to cut off our energy independence that President Trump built. They chose to open the border.

"They chose to withdraw and give Afghanistan away to China in such an awful way by pulling out the military first. So these are decisions that they've made that have affected America and affected our people."

The Republican swing also shows "how popular our movement is," because "if you're identifying as a Republican, you're identifying as President Trump's Republican party," Harrington said. "That's who owns the Republican Party right now."

Harrington was asked about reports saying there are fewer leaks of communications from Biden's White House than there were from Trump's. She replied by saying that shows how Trump's presidency was under attack while Biden's isn't.

"Can you imagine the real scandal, the real leaks that would show what's going on in the [Biden] White House?" Harrington said. "Right now, that would be illuminating."

However, the leaks that came out about Trump "were designed to hurt our country and to try to overthrow the results of the 2016 election," she said.

