Dick Morris: Hillary Triangulates as She Eyes 2024 Bid

How do you know if Hillary is gearing up for another presidential bid?

Her weather vane begins to twirl and points to the most advantageous direction for a candidacy. Following her ruminations and political gyrations is as accurate as monitoring polling data.

Lately, America's disgust with the woke progressives is registering with her, and she gives evidence of tacking to the center. It is triangulation all over again. She told MSNBC's Willie Geist that Democrats needed to do "some careful thinking about what wins elections, and not just in deep blue districts where a Democrat, and a liberal Democrat or so-called progressive Democrat, is going to win."

Saying that people want a Congress that can "get things done," she took a swipe at the woke Democrats saying the party needed to be "clear-eyed" about how to win the congressional elections of 2022.

"We've got to be very clear-eyed about what it's going to take to hold the House and the Senate in 2022," she said.

"Republicans are doing everything they can to create an environment in which winning the Electoral College, even narrowly the way Joe Biden did, will be out of reach for Democrats."

She added, "at the end of the day, nothing is going to get done if you don't have a Democratic majority in the House, in the Senate. And our majority comes from people who win in much more difficult districts, and our majority in the Senate comes from people who can win in not just blue states and hold those wins ... but can win in more purplish states."

So, the blame game for the likely coming wipeout of the Democrats has started. In one corner, we have Hillary Clinton saying Democrats cannot win without "clear-eyed thinking about what it will take" to hold the House and the Senate, implicitly blaming the left for the shellacking that is to come.

On the left is AOC, blaming inaction of Biden's agenda for the anticipated defeat.

"It is actually delusional to believe Dems can get re-elected without acting …," she said on Twitter, ticking off a list of progressive priorities in the $1.8 trillion Build Back Better plan. "We need to act now."

Behind the blame game is a struggle for positioning in the 2024 election if Biden is not running and Harris is crippled.

As the Democrat field of possible presidential candidates comes to grips with the unpopularity of both its president and vice president, the various factions in the party are showing their colors. Talk of dumping Biden and Harris is rife among Capitol Hill Democrats and will surely escalate when the extent of the wipeout the party is facing becomes apparent.

So, if the king is dead, long live the king.

The party's factions are well into their maneuvering for 2024.

The party establishment is increasingly touting Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, with Bernie Sanders as the 2020 runner-up. While the left would love to run Bernie again, saner heads are counseling they cannot push a man who would be 88 at the end of his presidential term.

Instead, the left seems to be rallying behind "The Squad" of leftist Democrats who now regularly harangue the House of Representatives. Foremost among them is Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who will just be old enough to run in 2024 (by three months).

In implicit recognition of the Squad's power, Hillary obliquely attacked them saying: "I'm all about having vigorous debate. I think it's good, and it gives people a chance to be part of the process. But, at the end of the day it means nothing if we don't have a Congress that will get things done, and we don't have a White House that we can count on to be sane and sober and stable and productive."

Her implication was clear: The woke left could be the cause of big losses in 2022.

She is setting up the blame game for the likely Democrat losses even as they have not yet happened.

It looks like we are in for Hillary 3.0.

Dick Morris is a former presidential adviser and political strategist. He is a regular contributor to Newsmax TV. Read Dick Morris' Reports — More Here.