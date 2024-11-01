WATCH TV LIVE

Shaffer to Newsmax: Trump Criticizes Liz Cheney, 'They Go Nuts'

By    |   Friday, 01 November 2024 08:06 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump is threatening the status quo, which is "a good thing from our perspective," but the moment he criticized former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., "the high priestess of the neocons, they go nuts," says retired Army Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer.

Trump on Thursday night said Cheney is a "war hawk" who should be fired upon.

"She's a radical war hawk. Let's put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her, OK?" the former president said at a campaign event in Glendale, Arizona, with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson. "Let's see how she feels about it, you know, when the guns are trained on her face."

He also called her "very dumb," a "stupid person," and "the moron."

On Friday during an appearance on Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show," Shaffer said, "So, look, I know of the neocons from having been an operative and having to deal with them from the '80s on. And I was just talking to a very close friend about how we knew the North Koreans had nuclear weapons long before we let on, because essentially, the military industrial complex wanted the drama for purposes of building up weaponry.

"And I've learned from the inside, we don't have a system designed to protect the American people. We have a system designed to protect the American industry, which builds weapons.

"So President Trump is threatening all that. And, of course, the moment you criticize the high priestess of the neocons, they go nuts," he continued.

"So this is a good thing from our perspective. We only believe we should use military options and weapons when necessary to protect our interests and the American people, not to build up Raytheon and Boeing and any other industry I'll never work in again."

