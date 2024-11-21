Rep. McClain to Newsmax: Important to Protect Women

Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich., told Newsmax on Thursday that she supports efforts by Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., and Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., to ensure that women feel safe in Congress.

Mace previously introduced a bill to ban transgender women from using Capitol bathrooms designated for women after Delaware Democrat Rep.-elect Sarah McBride, a transgender woman, became the first transgender person elected to Congress this month.

Following Mace's bill, Johnson on Wednesday announced a new policy to prevent transgender women from using women's bathrooms on the House side of Capitol Hill, Politico reported.

"All single-sex facilities in the Capitol and House Office Buildings — such as restrooms, changing rooms, and locker rooms — are reserved for individuals of that biological sex," Johnson wrote in a statement. "It is important to note that each Member office has its own private restroom, and unisex restrooms are available throughout the Capitol. Women deserve women's only spaces."

McClain said Mace is protecting women and said the issue has become overblown.

"We have unisex bathrooms here," McClain said on "National Report." "And let's not forget every member has their own private bathroom. I'd prefer we focus on maybe passing a budget, getting the farm bill passed, working on the NDAA. Those are things that are really important that we need to get passed and get done. "

McClain said that like Mace, she wants to protect women.

"Why are we making her feel terrible for representing and protecting women?" McClain said. "Speaker Johnson does have the authority, and I applaud his authority. So, it's done. It's over with. Let's move on, and let's get down to the real business that we need to take care of."

