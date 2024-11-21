WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: lisa mcclain | transgender | bathrooms | congress

Rep. McClain to Newsmax: Important to Protect Women

By    |   Thursday, 21 November 2024 12:20 PM EST

Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich., told Newsmax on Thursday that she supports efforts by Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., and Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., to ensure that women feel safe in Congress.

Mace previously introduced a bill to ban transgender women from using Capitol bathrooms designated for women after Delaware Democrat Rep.-elect Sarah McBride, a transgender woman, became the first transgender person elected to Congress this month.

Following Mace's bill, Johnson on Wednesday announced a new policy to prevent transgender women from using women's bathrooms on the House side of Capitol Hill, Politico reported.

"All single-sex facilities in the Capitol and House Office Buildings — such as restrooms, changing rooms, and locker rooms — are reserved for individuals of that biological sex," Johnson wrote in a statement. "It is important to note that each Member office has its own private restroom, and unisex restrooms are available throughout the Capitol. Women deserve women's only spaces."

McClain said Mace is protecting women and said the issue has become overblown.

"We have unisex bathrooms here," McClain said on "National Report." "And let's not forget every member has their own private bathroom. I'd prefer we focus on maybe passing a budget, getting the farm bill passed, working on the NDAA. Those are things that are really important that we need to get passed and get done. "

McClain said that like Mace, she wants to protect women.

"Why are we making her feel terrible for representing and protecting women?" McClain said. "Speaker Johnson does have the authority, and I applaud his authority. So, it's done. It's over with. Let's move on, and let's get down to the real business that we need to take care of."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

 

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich., told Newsmax on Thursday that she supports efforts by Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., and Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., to ensure that women feel safe in Congress.
lisa mcclain, transgender, bathrooms, congress
327
2024-20-21
Thursday, 21 November 2024 12:20 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved