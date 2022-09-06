Rep. McClain to Newsmax: Republicans Must 'Get on the Offense' on Abortion

Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich., told Newsmax on Tuesday that Republicans ''need to get on the offense'' when it comes to abortion as an issue in the midterm elections.

''We have to frame the narrative,'' she said on ''Spicer & Co.'' ''When the Democrats talk about abortion, their radical policies are talking about abortion right up until birth.''

''I don't know what the number is off the top of my head, but I think it's close to 80% of Americans don't believe you should be able to abort a child right up until you give birth,'' McClain continued. ''But that's the Democrats.''

On Monday, Rep. Eric Swalwell suggested that the issue of abortion could help propel the Democrats to victories in the congressional midterm elections.

''There isn't going to be a 'Red Wave' in November but sure as hell is gonna be a #RoeWave …'' the California Democrat tweeted.

After the ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which overturned Roe v. Wade, a majority of voters in Kansas decided to keep abortion protections in their state constitution, and a Democratic candidate in upstate New York won a special election in a competitive House district a few weeks later by making abortion a central issue of his campaign.

Since those developments, some Republican candidates who had taken hard-line positions on abortion have modified them as the general election season heats up.

Shortly after the Supreme Court draft opinion was leaked in May that revealed the justices were likely to reverse Roe, a Convention of States-Trafalgar poll found that nearly 1 in 5 Democrats believe abortion should be legal up until the moment of birth.

''That's their extreme narrative and, as Republicans, we need to get on the offense of those radical policies,'' said McClain, who is seeking reelection. ''Whether it's abortion, whether it's defunding the police, we need to bring those issues, and exploit those issues, to really let the American people know how radical these crazy policies are.''

A Harvard Harris poll from June found that just 10% of respondents think their state should allow abortion up to nine months of pregnancy. It also found that three-quarters of the women polled said abortion should not be allowed past 15 weeks.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!