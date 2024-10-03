Rep. McClain to Newsmax: Harris Economy Doesn't Work for Michigan

Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich., told Newsmax on Thursday that when it comes to the economy, "the failed policies of the Biden-Harris administration does not work for Michiganders."

Host Bob Brooks showed a poll from the Trafalgar Group which had former President Donald Trump leading Vice President Kamala Harris 46.9% to 44.7% among likely voters in Michigan. McClain said the Democrats are "absolutely scared of that number."

"There are three issues that people care about in Michigan, and that's the economy, the economy, and the economy," McClain said during an appearance on "American Agenda." "Listen, the past four years of the failed policies of the Biden Harris administration does not work for Michiganders. They are hurting. They can't afford the inflation."

McClain added that voters in her state want to return to the policies under Trump.

"They can't deal with the crime," she said. "They can't deal with the layoffs. And every day people are voting to get Trump back in office. And they're voting to get Trump back in office because under President Trump, we can answer this yes question.

"Were their lives a lot better four years ago than they were today?"

