Rep. McClain to Newsmax: Inflation Is 'Biden's Issue,' Not Putin's

The nation's inflation problem lies squarely on the policies of President Joe Biden, even if he does want to blame Russian President Vladimir Putin and the war in Ukraine, Rep. Lisa McClain told Newsmax on Wednesday.

''Inflation has increased every single month,'' the Michigan Republican said on ''National Report.'' ''Russia and Ukraine have only been in this war for seven weeks. … This isn't Putin's issue. This is Biden's issue.''

She called on the president to tell the truth.

''Tell them that it is the socialist left that is in your ear with all of their Green New Deal and their hatred towards energy,'' McClain said. ''If we were to fix the energy crisis and we went back to being energy-independent, I think that would help inflation a lot.''

Such inflation problems are ''what happens when you have the House, the Senate and the presidency all under Democratic control,'' she said.

Biden, she added, has been quick to blame others for the nation's inflation, including former President Donald Trump.

''That fell on deaf ears,'' McClain said. ''Now he's blaming Putin. There is a common denominator, and that's the Democratic Party and our president who doesn't know how to run this country. It's simple.''

But no matter who is to blame, McClain said, people in her district are concerned that there is no plan to address the problem.

''There's no hope from this administration,'' she said. ''People want to know in my district how are they going to afford food or gas. They are hurting, and there's no talk of how we're going to get out of this mess.''

McClain also commented about Biden's statements calling Russia's actions in Ukraine ''genocide,'' and said that while she's glad ''we're speaking the truth,'' she wants answers regarding the war.

''I'm happy that we're meeting today and talking about lethal aid or more lethal aid, finally, to the Ukrainian people who, by the way, have not been asking for boots on the ground,'' she said.

''They've been asking for this now for seven weeks, and the frustrating part is we're just a day late and a dollar short,'' McClain added. ''The deterrence could have been done in October or November.

''But then once we got into this war, which nobody predicted, all of our Joint Chiefs of Staff, and everybody in the military said it'd be over in 72 hours. Here we are seven weeks later, and we're just now thinking, wow, we might need to give them some more lethal aid.''

