Minn. House Speaker Demuth to Newsmax: Leaders Must Back Officers at All Levels

Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth, R-Cold Spring, told Newsmax on Friday that recent anti-immigration enforcement protests and rhetoric in her state risk escalating into violence.

Demuth reacted on "Newsline" after being shown newly released footage of a fatal shooting by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer of a motorist who allegedly tried to strike him with her vehicle.

Demuth said she had not seen the footage before it aired during the interview. The video showed the moments leading up to the incident, which occurred during a federal operation in Minneapolis.

"Obviously, everyone knows this investigation is ongoing, and I support people peacefully protesting their thoughts as long as it's peaceful," Demuth said.

"But blocking federal agents doing their jobs with vehicles, throwing things, trying to break into buildings and blockading roads — that is not peaceful protesting."

The incident Wednesday sparked demonstrations in Minneapolis that included road blockades and confrontations with law enforcement.

Federal authorities said the woman who was shot, Renee Good, 37, attempted to flee and used her vehicle in a manner that placed officers at risk, prompting the use of deadly force.

Demuth, who is running for governor this year, said the footage, posted Friday on X by the Department of Homeland Security, underscored the need for elected officials to clearly support law enforcement at all levels.

"We have to respect the work that law enforcement is doing, whether it is city, state, or federal agents. That is a stance that I take," she said.

"That is my expectation from the top leaders in our state, that they would calm things down, allow people to peacefully protest and not incite violence anymore in our state."

Aerial footage shown during the segment pointed to a visible lack of police presence during demonstrations, despite statements from Minneapolis officials claiming crime is down.

Demuth said Minnesota's recent history makes clear messaging from leadership essential.

"Minnesota has a very challenging history when it comes to public safety," she said.

"I fully support the work that our law enforcement does in an effort to keep our community safe, and we need to hear that same message from the mayors of our cities, from the governor of this state."

She added that although lawful protests are protected, accountability is required when demonstrations go too far.

"When it crosses the line, people need to be held accountable," Demuth said.

