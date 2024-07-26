Sen. Graham Demands Wray Correct Trump Testimony

FBI Director Christopher Wray should "immediately correct" his statement suggesting it was still an open question on whether former President Donald Trump was struck by a bullet or shrapnel during an assassination attempt at a campaign rally July 13, said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

"It is clear to everyone that President Trump survived an assassination attempt by millimeters, as the attempted assassin's bullet ripped the upper part of his ear," Graham, the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said in a statement Friday.

"This was made clear in briefings my office received and should not be a point of contention. Therefore, I urge you to immediately correct your statement and acknowledge that President Trump was hit by a bullet rather than glass or shrapnel. As head of the FBI, you should not be creating confusion about such matters, as it further undercuts the agency's credibility with millions of Americans. Please correct this statement immediately."

Wray during a hearing Wednesday before the House Judiciary Committee said: "I think with respect to former President Trump there's some question about whether or not it's a bullet or shrapnel that hit his ear."

Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, said he was struck by a bullet and slammed Wray on Thursday.

"FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress yesterday that he wasn't sure if I was hit by shrapnel, glass, or a bullet (the FBI never even checked!), but he was sure that Crooked Joe Biden was physically and cognitively "uneventful" - Wrong!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"That's why he knows nothing about the terrorists and other criminals pouring into our Country at record levels. His only focus is destroying J6 Patriots, Raiding Mar-a-Lago, and saving Radical Left Lunatics, like the ones now in D.C. burning American flags and spray painting over our great National Monuments - with zero retribution.

"No, it was, unfortunately, a bullet that hit my ear, and hit it hard. There was no glass, there was no shrapnel. The hospital called it a "bullet wound to the ear," and that is what it was. No wonder the once storied FBI has lost the confidence of America!"