Rob Schmitt Exposes Left's New Attack on Clarence Thomas

The left-wing media and politicians' latest attacks on conservative U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas are nothing new, Newsmax host Rob Schmitt said Tuesday night, telling his audience: "It's Brett Kavanaugh all over again."

This time, Schmitt said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight" the target is Thomas, "who's committed the unthinkable crime of having a rich friend for the past 25 years. Can you imagine?"

The media coverage of the story that Thomas has not reported millions of dollars worth of vacations and private jet and boat trips "has been exactly what you would expect from the same press who refused to report the irrefutable evidence of influence peddling from the sitting president of the United States," Schmitt said.

Thomas has said he had asked about reporting rules and was told at the time they were not necessary, but he will now amend his reports to show the gifts from his longtime friend, Republican megadonor Harlan Crow. Thomas said Crow had no pending cases before the court. Crow said his gifts were no attempt to influence Thomas' court decisions.

Even liberal "Daily Show" guest host Jordan Klepper admitted in a piece critical of Thomas and Crow on Monday night that Crow giving gifts to Thomas would not serve any purpose in changing his vote since he already is the most conservative voice on the court.

The latest hit is Thomas used a "nonexistent" company in his reporting, something Schmitt called a misspelling of his wife's company and an innocent mistake that many people make.

Also reported was Crow's purchase of a home owned by Thomas that his mother still lives in rent-free.

"It's a case of the headline is far superior to the story," Schmitt said. "It is clickbait, a tactic rags like ProPublica" use, and "once you open the story, you find that the house in question was Thomas' childhood home, bought by Harlan Crow for a very, very meager $133,000 home Clarence Thomas had inherited only one-third of and only received one-third of the meager proceeds.

"What a scandal! Far worse than taking millions from the Chinese government."

Joe diGenova and Victoria Toensing, former members of President Donald Trump's legal team, agreed with Schmitt.

"They have been attacking Clarence Thomas for more than 30 years," diGenova said. "He has withstood all of it, and during that period of time, he did his job … on that court. What he did was he developed a complete body of law, which is now at the center of the conservative court."

Toensing added, "the left fears that there's going to be a racial discrimination case this term where the conservatives are going to be in the majority.

"And also, Clarence has opined many times about taking away malice for public figures," she continued. "But let me just tell you one personal thing about Clarence and Ginni Thomas: They don't write stories about them going out in their camper and sitting around a campfire and talking to everyday people and not telling them what he does."

Carrie Severino, head of the Judicial Crisis Network, who once clerked for Thomas, told Schmitt, "This does not have anything really to do with ethics. It has to do with attacking the most prominent and influential intellectual leader of the conservative and originalist wing of the court.

"They want to delegitimize his rulings, and they want to try to basically make his life miserable — as they have been trying to do ever since his appointment in 1990," Severino concluded. "So, this is no surprise."

