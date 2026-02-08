Profiler D'Ambrosia to Newsmax: Neighbor Input Vital in Guthrie Kidnapping

Investigators should use new tips from neighbors to build a fuller picture of missing woman Nancy Guthrie's routines and recent contacts.

That should include anyone who may have had a reason to be near her Tucson-area home, criminal profiler Leslie D’Ambrosia said on Newsmax, Sunday.

"I think it’s good to engage the neighbors and learn what her daily routines might be, or who the people are that she may have hired or who have been to her house because she is a low-risk victim," D’Ambrosia said on Newsmax's "Sunday Report."

Her comments followed news that a neighbor of the 84-year-old mother of "Today" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie saw aerial footage of her home on the news and reported that her roof appeared unusually clean.

It is also especially important to identify everyone the victim interacted with in the period leading up to the abduction, said D'Ambrosia.

"I would want to know everybody she’s been in contact with, and that would include anybody who might have worked on her roof at that time," she said.

Asked about reports of a white, unmarked van seen near the home days before the victim went missing, D'Ambrosia said she believes the abduction likely involved surveillance and planning.

"Yes, I do believe in this case that she, unfortunately, was probably surveilled prior to this being removed from her home," she said. "There definitely was a plan in advance."

At the same time, she warned against narrowing public attention to one detail at the expense of other potential leads.

"I think we need to be very cautious that although that’s good information, the public needs to be cautious and not just focus on that so that anybody else who may have additional information does not report seeing other suspicious incidents in the area," she said.

D’Ambrosia also weighed in on a video message released by the Guthrie family on Saturday, saying she thought it was effective in reaching whoever is responsible.

"I thought that was an excellent message that they were sending," she said. "They’re trying to engage with whoever’s responsible for this."

She said the family conveyed both urgency and resolve.

"They certainly want their mother back, and they’re going to do anything that they can to get her back," D’Ambrosia said. "So I thought the message was well crafted."

