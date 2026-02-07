WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: police | circle k | guthrie

Police Examine Circle K Footage in Guthrie Case

Saturday, 07 February 2026 05:07 PM EST

Police investigating the disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie obtained surveillance footage from a Circle K convenience store on Oracle Road in Tucson after a tip about a "vehicle of interest."

Authorities believe a car seen near the store might be connected to the case, though they haven’t confirmed any link yet.

Store staff cooperated and gave investigators access to the video.

"It is standard practice to seek any video available from nearby residences or businesses, that is part of the ongoing investigation," the Pima County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Saturday.

Nancy Guthrie, the mother of NBC "Today" host Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing in early February from her home in the Catalina Foothills near Tucson, Arizona, after she didn’t show up for church and personal belongings, including her vehicle and phone, were found at the house.

Investigators say her disappearance does not appear voluntary and evidence at the house and the circumstances surrounding it have led authorities to treat it as a possible abduction.

Some of Guthrie's neighbors in the days leading up to her disappearance reported seeing a suspicious white van parked on their street.

"It was somewhere on that street. It was a white van, full-sized, with no printing on the sides, and it was parked on the street," neighbor Brett McIntire told The New York Post.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


