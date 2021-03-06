Tags: lent | cardinal | timothy dolan | catholic | easter

Cardinal Dolan to Newsmax TV: US Seeing a 'Spiritual Revival'

By    |   Saturday, 06 March 2021 12:36 PM

The reopening of churches is leading to "a spiritual revival in our beloved country," says Cardinal Timothy Dolan.

"The people are beginning to come back in larger and larger numbers every Sunday," Cardinal Dolan, the Archbishop of New York, said Saturday during an appearance on Newsmax TV's "American Agenda."

"We saw in the beginning [of lent] on Ash Wednesday our churches are jammed. We are scrupulous in our sanitation and health precautions, but the people are safely returning."

The lockdowns have caused worshipers to be "slapped in the face for our thirst for God," Cardinal Dolan told host Tom Basile.

"In spite of all the darkness and the soberness of the last year, this is a good thing," he said. "God can bring good out of evil.

"What people are detecting is that there's spiritual hunger."

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, Sling, TVision, and Fubo or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
The reopening of churches is leading to "a spiritual revival in our beloved country," says Cardinal Timothy Dolan.
lent, cardinal, timothy dolan, catholic, easter
199
2021-36-06
Saturday, 06 March 2021 12:36 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
 

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved