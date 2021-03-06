Cardinal Dolan to Newsmax TV: US Seeing a 'Spiritual Revival'

The reopening of churches is leading to "a spiritual revival in our beloved country," says Cardinal Timothy Dolan.

"The people are beginning to come back in larger and larger numbers every Sunday," Cardinal Dolan, the Archbishop of New York, said Saturday during an appearance on Newsmax TV's "American Agenda."

"We saw in the beginning [of lent] on Ash Wednesday our churches are jammed. We are scrupulous in our sanitation and health precautions, but the people are safely returning."

The lockdowns have caused worshipers to be "slapped in the face for our thirst for God," Cardinal Dolan told host Tom Basile.

"In spite of all the darkness and the soberness of the last year, this is a good thing," he said. "God can bring good out of evil.

"What people are detecting is that there's spiritual hunger."

