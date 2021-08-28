Rep. Lee Zeldin to Newsmax: Hochul Just 'More of the Same' for NY

Former New York Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo might be officially out of office, but the pursuit of "justice, accountability, transparency" of nursing home deaths and his other scandals should not end here, according to Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., on Newsmax.

"Gov. Cuomo should have resigned a long time ago," Zeldin told Saturday's "America Right Now." "I was calling for him to resign for the deadly nursing home order and cover up.

"He very much overstayed his welcome, and I believe that there should be continued pursuit of justice, accountability, transparency with regards to many different scandals including that deadly nursing home order and cover up."

New Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul taking over does not bury the scandal of Cuomo's mandating long-term care facilities taking in COVID-19 positive residents when it was widespread knowledge from the start of the pandemic seniors and those with compromised immune systems were the most vulnerable to serious complications and death from the virus – much like the common flu.

"He's being replaced by his lieutenant," Zeldin, who is running for governor himself, told host Tom Basile. "Kathy Hochul announced when she got sworn in that she was adjusting the COVID death count for nursing homes up 12,000.

"Well, why were you silent all that time? You were the No. 2 in the state and why haven't you fired the New York City health commissioner yet, Howard Zucker?"

Zeldin said the complicity remains, along with the left-wing ideology in a Hochul administration.

"On top of that now, you're going to appoint a lieutenant governor who is proudly, publicly, unequivocally supportive of the defund the police movement," Zeldin said of Hochul's selection of Harlem's Brian Benjamin as her lieutenant governor.

"They create graphics to promote their support in favor of the defund police movement her new lieutenant governor."

With the rising crime and violence in New York state, this is the wrong time to continue the left-wing agenda of defunding the police, Zeldin concluded.

"I believe that now is the moment where we should be saving our state, supporting law enforcement more, not less, and improving with the cost of living and education," he said. "But it seems like more of the same and, unfortunately for New Yorkers, their breaking point hasn't gotten better."

