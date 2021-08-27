'Daily Show' Rips 'Epic News Bro' Chris Cuomo in Mini Documentary

''The Daily Show'' on Comedy Central has released a mini documentary about CNN anchor Chris Cuomo which mocks the newscaster as an ''epic news bro'' following the high-profile downfall of his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The video details the life of Chris Cuomo, who has come under fire for his behind-the-scenes work advising his brother during the scandal-ridden final days in office, in the form of a mock documentary.

"Chris could've used his family name to go into politics," correspondent Desi Lydic says in the video’s narration, referring to the fact that his father, Mario Cuomo, was New York's governor from 1983 to 1994. "But that wasn't his style. Instead, he used his family name to go into TV journalism."

The video notes that Cuomo went to Yale University, mockingly calling the Ivy League institution the ''school of hard knocks,'' before mocking his early work on ABC News as relying on gimmicks and stunts, and his recent incident in which he claimed that calling a person of Italian descent ''Fredo,'' in reference to ''The Godfather'' character, is similar to calling a Black person the N-word.

''Chris would never turn on his big brother, which became very clear when something happened that caused literally everyone else in the country to turn on his big brother,'' Lydic adds.

The video also included a montage of clips of Cuomo saying his catchphrase, ''Let’s get after it,'' in addition to a montage of him arguing with guests and saying that he’s Italian.

Lydic noted that after his brother announced his resignation earlier this month, ''there were calls for Chris to resign too, but that’s just not who he is. Chris Cuomo gets after it.''

Chris Cuomo has said that he did not cover his brother’s scandal because of his conflict of interest and has denied acting as an adviser to the former governor.

"I'm not an adviser. I'm a brother," he said. "I was there to listen and offer my take. And my advice to my brother was simple and consistent: Own what you did. Tell people what you can do to be better. Be contrite. And finally, accept that it doesn't matter what you intended. What matters is how your actions and words were perceived."