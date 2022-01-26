Rep. Zeldin to Newsmax: New York School Mask Mandates Are 'Child Abuse'

Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., decried on Newsmax the policy of some New York lawmakers on forcing children to wear masks at schools as ''child abuse.''

Appearing Wednesday on ''Spicer & Co.,'' Zeldin said that for some New York lawmakers, masks are ''about power and control.'' Zeldin said lawmakers are extending the pandemic and using ''it as an excuse to extend absentee balloting, so they can make election law changes. ... They're able to spend money that they might not otherwise get approval'' for by extending the pandemic.

''There's so many dynamics here,'' he added, ''but we have 2-year-olds in masks in this state. Yesterday, I had my daughter send me a picture of her school [making] masks optional. The kids had one of their happiest days.''

''This is child abuse. Think about child welfare; a 2-year-old who now is 4, and the impacts on language development on growth or not being able to see the faces of others — the mental, emotional impacts of it. And [the] last [thing] I'll tell you, the CDC is recommending against cloth masks. ... So why would you be mandating it, when you're supposed to be following science?''

Earlier this week, a New York court ruled that the mandate forcing children to wear masks in schools was invalid. A day later, it went back into effect.

According to Fox News, ''in the immediate aftermath of the ruling by Nassau County Supreme Court Judge Thomas Rademaker that blocked the mandate for being outside the scope of Gov. Kathy Hochul's administration's power, the state told schools that they 'must continue to follow the mask rule' because their appeal would 'result in an automatic stay' that would keep it in place.''